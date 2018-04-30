Sweden's royal babies steal the show at King Carl Gustaf's birthday celebrations
It might have been the 72nd birthday celebrations for Sweden's King Gustaf, but it was his adorable grandchildren that stole the show.
The Swedish royal family led the festivities for the monarch on Monday, and Crown Princess Victoria's two children Prince Oscar (one), who looked thrilled as always to be there, and Princess Estelle (six) that took centre stage by their grandparents side.
Carl Gustaf and his wife of 42 years Queen Silvia, beamed as they were joined by their young family, including Princess Sofia, who married into the family in 2015, on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Stockholm.
Today's celebrations also honoured the fact that as of last Thursday, the king became the longest reigning monarch in Swedish history, and he is busier than ever having just concluded a trip to Japan last week.
The younger generation of royals are doing things a little differently and similarly to Kate Middleton and Prince William, the royals prefer to keep their children's lives as normal as possible and they only appear in public for milestone family events or national celebrations, releasing select images of the children on their birthdays.
New portraits of Little Prince Alexander, the oldest son of Sofia and Prince Carl Philip, were released earlier this month to celebrate his second birthday and the same has been done in the past with Estelle and Oscar.
There was no sign of new mother Princess Madeleine, who just gave birth to her third child, little Princess Adrienne.
Online Editors
Related Content
- From a former waitress and reality star to a divorce scandalising the crown: who's who in the European royal families
- Princess Sofia of Sweden looks like she just stepped off the runway in this embellished maxi skirt
- Sweden's Prince Alexander adorably greets the crowds at baby brother's christening
- Sweden's Prince Oscar's refusal to smile in their family Christmas card might be the best royal picture of the year