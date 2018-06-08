Style Celebrity News

Friday 8 June 2018

Sweden's royal babies have the time of their lives at little Princess Adrienne's christening

(L to R) Sweden's Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip with their sons Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel; Princess Madeleine with her daughter Princess Adrienne and Princess Leonore
(L to R) Sweden's Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip with their sons Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel; Princess Madeleine with her daughter Princess Adrienne and Princess Leonore
Officiant Archbishop Antje Jackelen (L), Princess Madeleine and her child Princess Adrienne of Sweden are pictured during Princess Adrienne's christening ceremony in Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden on June 8, 2018
(L-R) Princess Madeleine of Sweden, princess Adrienne of Sweden and king Carl Gustaf of Sweden are pictured during Princess Adrienne's christening ceremony in Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden on June 8, 2018
(L-R) Princess Madeleine of Sweden, Chief Court Chaplain Bishop Johan Dalman and Officiant Archbishop Antje Jackelen are pictured during Princess Adrienne's christening ceremony in Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden on June 8, 2018
Journalist Sofi Fahrman (R) and a guest attend the christening of Princess Adrienne of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
Politician Ebba Busch Thor attends the christening of Princess Adrienne of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (R) and Ulla Lofven attends the christening of Princess Adrienne of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Urban Ahlin (R) and Jenni Ahlin attend the christening of Princess Adrienne of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Oscar of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden pose after the christening of Princess Adrienne of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
(Front row left to right) Eva O'Neill, Mr Christopher O'Neill, princess Madeleine with princess Adrienne of Sweden, prince Nicolas of Sweden, king Carl Gustaf of Sweden and queen Silvia of Sweden, (Second row left to right) God parents Nader Panahpour, Charlotte Kreuger Cederlund, Anouska D'Abo, Coralie Charriol Paul, Natalie Werner and Gustav Thott, (Third row left to right) Prince Carl Philip of Sweden with prince Gabriel of Sweden, princess Sofia of Sweden, with prince Alexander of Sweden, crown princess Victoria of Sweden and prince Daniel of Sweden with prince Oscar pose during a family picture of the royal family and the godparents after princess Adrienne's christening ceremony in Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden on June, 8 2018
Leader of the centre party Annie Loof attends the christening of Princess Adrienne of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
Karolin A. Johansson and Lars-Erik Tindre arrive at the christening of Princess Adrienne of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Wrangling children to be on their best behaviour in public is an arduous task no matter who you are.

While Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte had to be bribed with sweets to stay still and quiet during their pageboy and flowergirl duties at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding last month, sometimes when a toddler wants to get up and move - they're going to get up and move.

Such was the case at Sweden's Princess Adrienne's christening today, which saw a tiny gang of the country's royals babies put on their best performancein public, with the family's senior royals, all of whom are parents, did their best to keep the occupied during the ceremony.

Adrienne's older sister Leonore (four) took to the centre of the altar during the service, while another picture captured by a Swedish broadcaster, shows her cousin Prince Alexander examining the bowl containing holy water which she would be christened with.

But no other picture from the day sums up the morning than the below, of four antsy children definitely waiting for their chocolate reward.

royal-children-christening-a.jpg

Proud parents Princess Madeleine and her husband Christoper O'Neill, a former financier, welcomed their third child in March and continued the family tradition of having their child baptised at the Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm. She opted for a flower crown in keeping with Sweden's Midsummer celebrations later this month and a satin floral dress, flanked by her husband and three adorable children.

AFP_15Q307.jpg
(L-R) Princess Madeleine of Sweden, princess Adrienne of Sweden, princess Leonore of Sweden, Mr Christopher O'Neill and prince Nicolas of Sweden are pictured after Princess Adrienne's christening ceremony in Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden on June 8, 2018

Princess Sofia arrived in typically scene-stealing style, choosing a floral crepe dress and floral headpiece alongside her husband Prince Carl Philip and their two children Prince Louis (eight months) and Alexander (two).

969743672.jpg
Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Alexander of Sweden pose after the christening of Princess Adrienne of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Crown Princess Victoria chose a floral pussyboy dress with plead detail and a pillbox hat as she shared hand-holding duties with her one-year-old son Prince Oscar with her husband Prince Daniel. 

oscar.jpg
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Oscar of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden pose after the christening of Princess Adrienne of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section