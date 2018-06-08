Wrangling children to be on their best behaviour in public is an arduous task no matter who you are.

Wrangling children to be on their best behaviour in public is an arduous task no matter who you are.

Sweden's royal babies have the time of their lives at little Princess Adrienne's christening

While Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte had to be bribed with sweets to stay still and quiet during their pageboy and flowergirl duties at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding last month, sometimes when a toddler wants to get up and move - they're going to get up and move.

Such was the case at Sweden's Princess Adrienne's christening today, which saw a tiny gang of the country's royals babies put on their best performancein public, with the family's senior royals, all of whom are parents, did their best to keep the occupied during the ceremony. Adrienne's older sister Leonore (four) took to the centre of the altar during the service, while another picture captured by a Swedish broadcaster, shows her cousin Prince Alexander examining the bowl containing holy water which she would be christened with.

But no other picture from the day sums up the morning than the below, of four antsy children definitely waiting for their chocolate reward. Proud parents Princess Madeleine and her husband Christoper O'Neill, a former financier, welcomed their third child in March and continued the family tradition of having their child baptised at the Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm. She opted for a flower crown in keeping with Sweden's Midsummer celebrations later this month and a satin floral dress, flanked by her husband and three adorable children.

(L-R) Princess Madeleine of Sweden, princess Adrienne of Sweden, princess Leonore of Sweden, Mr Christopher O'Neill and prince Nicolas of Sweden are pictured after Princess Adrienne's christening ceremony in Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden on June 8, 2018 Princess Sofia arrived in typically scene-stealing style, choosing a floral crepe dress and floral headpiece alongside her husband Prince Carl Philip and their two children Prince Louis (eight months) and Alexander (two). Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Alexander of Sweden pose after the christening of Princess Adrienne of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images) Crown Princess Victoria chose a floral pussyboy dress with plead detail and a pillbox hat as she shared hand-holding duties with her one-year-old son Prince Oscar with her husband Prince Daniel.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Oscar of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden pose after the christening of Princess Adrienne of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)



Online Editors