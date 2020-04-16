Sweden's Princess Sofia trains to help frontline workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia of Sweden pose for a picture upon arriving at the Swedish Parliament House for the opening of the new parliamentary session on September 10, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Princess Sofia of Sweden arrives at Stockholm University to attend the Learning and Dyslexia conference on October 2, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Princess Sofia of Sweden poses before a royal banquet to honour the laureates of the Nobel Prize 2019 following the Award ceremony on December 10, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Sweden's Princess Sofia is joining frontline workers at a Stockholm hospital in treating patients with coronavirus.

The mother-of-two took part in an intensive three-day course at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm, of which she is an honorary chair member, in order to train them appropriately to support medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweden's response to the virus has drawn criticism as it has yet to go into lockdown or enforce social distancing, with schools still remaining open. So far, 1,203 people have died in Sweden due to coronavirus.

Sofia, who married into the royal family in 2015, is joining 80 other volunteers trained by experts at the university to contribute.

A statement issued by Sweden's Royal Court on Wednesday, said: "In the crisis we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals."

A spokesperson for Sophiahemmet Hospital, which has no confirmed coronavirus cases yet, said that volunteers will not be working directly with patients, but allowing doctors and nurses the necessary relief "so that those who are trained to care can actually do it"

"In other words, anyone who attends this training will not have any patient-close care. They can disinfect equipment, do shifts in the kitchen and cleaning. Regardless, none of the course participants will work directly with corona patients," Pia Hultkrantz said.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sweden's foreign minister Ann Linde said she did not believe in the long-term practicalities of a nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been contributing on the ground in their new home of Los Angeles. They delivered meals to vulnerable citizens as part of Project Angel Food on Easter Sunday and returned to volunteer on Wednesday.

The charity's executive director Richard Ayoub said they have become overwhelmed with demand are currently giving 2,000 meals a day to members of the community.

"They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers' workload," Mr Ayoub told ET Online.

