Sweden's Princess Sofia gives a lesson in high street style in €50 dress from Zara on Italian holiday

Since marrying into the royal family in 2015, the former model and reality tv star has perfected her subdued style with an endless array of dresses that reflect the conservative code required for a princess, while also incorporating her youthful tastes. Similar to Kate Middleton, who has long since perfected the personal fashion game, Sofia also knows the value of an easy win which came in the form of her high street dress available for €49.95 from Zara.

Zara has long been the store of choice for high-ranking European royals who prefer its clean lines and flattering silhouettes at affordable prices for the women who follow them. Sofia and husband Prince Carl Philip are in Italy to celebrate her close friend Carolina Pihl's wedding and took the opportunity to engage in some cultural activities and engage in royal duties while in Capri.

The Swedish royals' fashion choices are always a joy to watch as they have a more relaxed approach in comparison to their British equivalents and tend to incorporate more Swedish and international designers into their wardrobes.

Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist are seen during a visit at Villa San Michele on September 19, 2019 in Capri, Italy. Picture: Splash News

For a visit to Villa San Michele, Sofia's off-duty style reflected a contemporary aesthetic in the form of a patterned midi dress, statement earrings and a crossbody bag by Chloe; her hair styled in a relaxed way, tucked behind her ears. In recent days, Sofia and Carl Philip have been balancing their duties in supporting the bride, while not taking any spotlight.

Sofia was bridesmaid for her best friend and her oldest son Prince Alexander (three) was a pageboy in the proceedings, while Carl Philip was a groomsman whose main duties were focusing on keeping two-year-old son Prince Gabriel comforted and entertained during the ceremony.

