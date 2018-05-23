Sweden's photogenic royals Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia go public with their very normal Instagram
Swedish royals Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have unlocked their private Instagram account - which is almost disappointingly normal.
The happy couple have been married for three years and have two children together - Prince Alexander (two) and Prince Gabriel (eight) - and they seem to be taking the old married couple adage literally.
Their 'Prinsparet' account was previously private and dates back to 2017, when it was updated with more candid images of the couple: behind the scenes at official engagements, cute selfies and photos of their two young sons playing together.
Most of these shots are either out of focus, overexposed or taken on someone's mobile phone, which honestly, only makes me like them more.
They're a welcome contrast to the overly polished social media accounts for Britain's Kensington Palace, Denmark's Det Danske Kongehus and Monaco's Princess Charlene, who peppers her sharp red carpet shots with adorable pictures of her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella (four).
And life behind the gates of Stockholm's Rosendal Palace seems good for this genetically blessed pair, with an endless supply of pictures of them beaming side by side. And Carl Philip carrying their infant son in a BabyBjorn baby carrier is really something.
Online Editors
