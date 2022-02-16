Suzanne Jackson shows off €4,000 Valentine’s gift from husband Dylan

Suzanne Jackson has shown off the luxurious €4,000 Valentine’s gift she received from her husband.

The beauty guru, who runs cosmetics and tan brand SOSU by Suzanne Jackson, was spoiled rotten by her partner Dylan O’Connor this year.

The 37-year-old revealed that the pair had decided not to get each other gifts for Valentine’s Day, but that didn’t stop Dylan from splashing out on a host of designer goodies for his wife.

Posting to Instagram on Monday, Suzanne shared a video of her walking through her house, where she discovered an extravagant bouquet of red roses at the bottom of her hallway alongside some bright orange bags from Louis Vuitton.

“So much for no presents,” she said. “Now, what do I do? Thank you @dylanoconnor my Valentine.”

Suzanne gave her 299,000 followers a sneak peek at one of the presents – a Petite Boite Chapeau crossbody bag.

The miniature circular hatbox is printed with Louis Vuitton’s classic monogram design and costs a whopping €3,900.

Suzanne then revealed some more details about her romantic gifts, explaining that Dylan had flown the roses to Dublin from Colombia especially for Valentine’s.

It comes after the businesswoman appeared on The Today Show to speak about her successful career with hosts Maura Derrane and Marty Morrissey.

Marty asked her if she ever thought about what her life would be like if she hadn’t started blogging many years ago.

“It's funny, I don't ever sit back really and reflect because I'm that kind of person where I feel, ‘Don't stop keep going,’” she replied.

“I think if you stop and start thinking about things, you might think ‘Oh I’ve made it now’ and I don't want to think like that, I want to think that there's more out there.

“I'm hungry, I'm driven, I'm very, very eager. So, I don't reflect much, but I do look back sometimes and I think ‘Wow, I have come far,’ and I should be proud of myself.

“I think it's an Irish thing, we don't pat ourselves on the back that much, we just keep going,” she added.



