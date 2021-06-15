Suzanne Jackson reveals she has returned to Ireland after relocating to Portugal

Irish beauty guru Suzanne Jackson has revealed she has returned home to look after her sick dog.

The Dubliner swapped her Malahide mansion for a sunnier climate in Portugal earlier this year with her husband Dylan O’Connor and planned to move her dogs over too.

However, Suzanne has shared on her Instagram that the plan to relocate her three pups – Coco, Harper, and Pixie - has been “delayed.”

On her Instagram stories, the entrepreneur posted a photo from her bed in Ireland and revealed she had flown home because one of her beloved pets was feeling unwell.

She wrote: “Woke in Ireland... Unfortunately Coco hasn’t been well, so that delayed us bringing the dogs to Portugal. She’s not well again so I came home for a bit.”

Suzanne added that she would be back on Instagram later in the day to chat with her followers.

Back in May, the influencer spoke about her relocation to Portugal with Dylan and the dogs, adding that the couple were doing everything they could to make their new pad canine-friendly.

Speaking to her Instagram followers at the time, she said: “Yes, the doggies are not here. But they are on their way.

“We have to make sure that the house was doggie proof, in the sense that they couldn’t escape. We had to get all the gardens boxed off to make sure they couldn’t get out anywhere.”

Suzanne added the pair hope to live in Portugal for “a couple of months of the year” and then spending the rest of their time in Ireland.

“It is looking very exciting for myself and Dylan to be out here for potentially six months of the year, six months of the year in Ireland. That’s what we’re looking at.

“We haven’t decided on the exact length of time. But we’re definitely here for the rest of the summer.”