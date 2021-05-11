Suzanne Jackson relocates to Portugal with husband Dylan O’Connor

Beauty influencer Suzanne “SoSue” Jackson and her husband Dylan O’Connor have left Ireland and moved to Portugal.

This week, the blogger confirmed the news on her Instagram that she’d left her home in Dublin.

“Hi guys, happy Monday. I wanted to let you all know that myself and Dylan have decided to go ahead with our decision to relocate to Portugal,” she said.

“We have taken all necessary precautions to get here safely and will continue to follow Portuguese Covid guidelines and restrictions while we reside here. I’ll be on soon for a catch up. Sue x.”

Suzanne previously lived in a €1.8 million mansion in Malahide with her husband, which they had bought back in May 2018. They had moved into the house on 22 October, 2018, which was also Suzanne’s 33rd birthday.

In their Malahide home, the couple had five bedrooms and a large open plan kitchen, as well as a cinema and bar loft, a cigar room, a walk-in wardrobe, and a gym.

Suzanne and Dylan met about nine years ago through a mutual friend and have been together ever since. In 2015, they announced their engagement while on vacation in the Maldives. In August 2017, they married in a ceremony in her hometown of Skerries.

Speaking to Evoke, Suzanne said that: “I had known of Dylan for a long time before we got together as his best friend was also a good friend of mine, Brooke Wright. Dylan and I had both known of each other for years before we actually started going out together.

“During one night out however, we started chatting and we just hit it off. The rest, as they say, is history.”

In regard to their future, she told RSVP: “Of course I want children down the line, but right now I'm enjoying work, spending time with my husband and travelling, but who knows what the future holds?”