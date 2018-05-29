Surprise! GAA star Bernard Brogan reveals wife Keira Doyle will give birth this summer

The Dublin GAA superstar and his wife of one year, a PR executive, are expecting their first child together, which he announced on Instagram on Monday night. Brogan shared a snap of his heavily pregnant other half soaking up the sun, announcing they will welcome the new arrival this summer.

Their announcement rings familiar from fellow GAA player Paul Galvin and his wife Louise Duffy's pregnancy announcement as the power couple also chose to keep their baby news secret until the Today FM presenter was eight months. Bernard and Keira wed in January 2017 and within months, he was fielding questions about when they would start a family, to which he said they would let it happen naturally.

Bernard Brogan and Keira Doyle relaxing in the sun. Picture: Instagram

"It’s like anything, it’s the natural course of things. When you’re going out with someone, they’re pressuring you to get married, then they’re pressuring you to have kids and all of that. No one’s ever happy to stay in the moment and enjoy it," he said. "We just moved into a new house and stuff, so we’d a lovely marriage, a lovely couple of weeks away. It seems like a million years ago because I was straight back into training, into the hard stuff with Dublin, so it seems like a long time ago, but it’s really positive."

Bernard Brogan and Kiera Doyle at the Gibson for the All Ireland Winners Banquet

