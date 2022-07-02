Supermodel Jerry Hall files for divorce from media tycoon Rupert Murdoch after six years of marriage

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall at the Vanity Fair after-show party following the 91st Academy Awards in 2019. Photo: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Supermodel Jerry Hall cited “irreconcilable differences” in her filing for divorce from media titan Rupert Murdoch and asked a judge to formally end their six-year marriage.

Ms Hall, 65, whose married name is Jerry Murdoch, petitioned for the permanent split in court papers filed in Los Angeles County Courts on Friday, according to DailyMail.com.

There is no mention of a prenuptial agreement in the divorce paperwork filed by her lawyers to end her marriage to 91-year-old Mr Murdoch, who has an estimated personal wealth of $7.68bn (£6.35bn).

In her petition, Ms Hall states that she is not fully aware of the scope of Mr Murdoch’s assets and her filing will be amended “when the information has been ascertained”.

“Petitioner is unaware of the full nature and extent of all separate property assets and debts, and will amend this Petition when the information has been ascertained,” the petition states.

Ms Hall’s lawyer, Ronald F Brot, states in the paperwork that the couple got married on 4 March 2016, but that the date of their separation is listed as “TBD.” Mr Murdoch has 30 days to file a response via his own legal team.

The couple tied the knot at St Bride’s Church in London in March 2016.

The Mail reports that Ms Hall filed for divorce just hours after Mr Murdoch emailed her to tell her the marriage was over. She claims to have told friends she is “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the dissolution of the marriage and blames Mr Murdoch’s adult children for the split, according to the news outlet.

Court papers state that Ms Hall’s current home is Mr Murdoch’s 13-acre vineyard in Bel Air, California, thought to be worth about $37m (£30.5m).

Ms Hall was previously in a long-term relationship with Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger, with whom she shares four children: Elizabeth, 38, James, 36, Georgia May, 30, and Gabriel, 24.

It will be the fourth divorce for the Fox News owner, who has six children with Patricia Booker, Anna Mann, and Wendi Deng.