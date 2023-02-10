| 11°C Dublin

Super Bowl ads keep it light with nostalgia and stars

Firms having paid more than seven million dollars for a 30-second spot during the NFL showpiece match in Arizona.

Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston and Raymond Cruz in scene from PopCorners 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot (Frito-Lay via AP) Expand

Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston and Raymond Cruz in scene from PopCorners 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot (Frito-Lay via AP)

By Mae Anderson, AP

Major food and drink brands, tech giants, streaming services and the stars of Breaking Bad are lining up for the biggest off-the-field prizes during this year’s Super Bowl: advertising spots.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, major food brands like M&Ms, tech companies like Google, streaming services including Peacock and alcohol brands have jumped in to take the place of crypto ads and car makers, as those industries face ongoing difficulties.

