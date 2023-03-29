| 12.5°C Dublin

Succession star Brian Cox says Meghan Markle’s marriage into royal family is a ‘fairytale gone horribly wrong’

Ellie Muir

Brian Cox has claimed that Meghan Markle’s marriage into the royal family is a “fairytale that went horribly wrong”.

In a new interview with the Radio Times, the Succession star said that he understood why Meghan was attracted to marrying into the royal family, due to its “fairytale” image.

