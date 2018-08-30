Strictly professional teases Theresa May over her dance moves

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton teased Theresa May after the Prime Minister unleashed her dance moves again during her trip to Africa.

Mrs May was in high spirits as her trade mission to the continent drew to a close and was filmed dancing with young scouts, joining in by swinging her arms and spinning around.

Earlier on the trip she put on a similarly energetic display at a school in South Africa.

If she came on @bbcstrictly we’d have to say she has dance experience😂 https://t.co/RvdyYbAuDS — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) August 30, 2018

Clifton, who has appeared in five series of Strictly, joked if Mrs May was making an appearance on the BBC’s entertainment programme, producers would have to disclose her past experience.

Referencing a video of Mrs May dancing, he wrote: “If she came on @bbcstrictly we’d have to say she has dance experience.”

Earlier this month, Clifton said he would be happy to be part of a same-sex couple on the BBC One show.

Kevin Clifton poked fun at Theresa May’s dance moves (Ian West/PA)

The professional was asked by a fan of the ballroom dancing show what he thinks of the debate.

The 35-year-old wrote on Twitter: “Just to be clear, I’m not involved in any of these decisions.

“But if that’s what they wanted then I’d have no problem with it.”

Strictly has previously said it has “no plans” to include same-sex couples on the show this year.

Press Association