Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo to host prank show on Netflix

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo will host a hidden camera prank show for Netflix, the streaming service has said.

The 16-year-old actor will also executive produce Prank Encounters, which contains eight episodes and is set to arrive later this year.

#StrangerThings star Gaten Matarazzo will host "Prank Encounters," a hidden camera prank show where two strangers each think it's their first day at a new job. It's business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares. pic.twitter.com/0jBFBb4gBD — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 14, 2019

Netflix describes the show as “a hidden camera prank show where two strangers each think it’s their first day at a new job.

“It’s business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.”

Matarazzo shot to fame after starring in the first season of Stranger Things in 2016, alongside his fellow child co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and Caleb McLaughlin.

He will reprise the role of Dustin when the sci-fi drama returns for a third season in July.

Matarazzo is also a musician and raises awareness for cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition he has and which affects development of bones and teeth.

Stranger Things season three will stream on Netflix on July 4.

