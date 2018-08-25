Storm Keating sporting stitches on face after toddler son Cooper accidentally stabbed her with fork

Parenting a toddler is a constant battle for survival - for both toddler and parent - and Storm Keating is sporting stitches after a particularly close shave with son Cooper this week.

Ronan Keating's wife ended up in hospital in Singapore on Wednesday after 15-month-old Copper accidentally stabbed her in the face with a fork.

He caused a cut through her eyebrow which required stitches, and Storm and Ronan charted the incident and aftermath on social media.

Showing her stitches off on Instagram, she wrote, "Where you find yourself at 2am after your toddler sneaks a fork off the table during dinner & you couldn’t get it back quick enough".

Another photo shows her lying on the doctor's table awaiting her treatment.

However, Storm's recovery appears to be going well as she proudly sported her stitches in a series of snaps with little Cooper on Friday.

"Wearing my stitches with pride #wellnotreally #butwhatcanyado #uglythings #zoomin #feellikeapirate #notlettingitruinmytimethough #couldbeworse #sittingonthebeach #chillingwithmymonkey #contemplatinghowluckyweare #thankyougod #missyoubaba @rokeating" she wrote.

Storm and Cooper are currently accompanying Ronan on his Boyzone farewell tour.

Last week the happy couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary and to mark the occasion Ronan shared a photo of Storm crying tears of happiness as his daughter Missy delivered her speech.

He wrote, "Tears on her wedding day as she knew what Life had in store for her with me no really that was my Daughter Missys beautiful speech on the day and what a perfect day it was.

"Now let me gush. My beautiful girl what an amazing three years it has been. You make me smile every day even in the hardest of times not that we have had many. You are my heart and soul and every day with you is a blessing. You are my best friend I don’t want to spend a moment on this earth without you.

"Life couldn’t be more perfect with Jack missy Ali and our little Cooper man. I love you baby. Happy anniversary my love"

Online Editors