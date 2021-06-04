Storm Keating 'didn't know' if she would walk again after spinal injury

Storm Keating has said that she “didn’t know” if she would walk again after her emergency spinal surgery.

The 39-year-old wife of Ronan Keating was rushed to hospital back in March with a prolapsed disc, which escalated to Cauda Equina Syndrome, a severe spinal stenosis that causes the nerves in the lower back to become severely compressed.

Two months on, Storm is on the road to recovery and took to Instagram to share a photo of her playing golf while her family holidayed in Portugal.

The mum-of-two wrote: “10 weeks ago I didn’t know if I would walk again… today I was back on the course playing one of my favourite sports. Forever grateful is an understatement.”

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to show their support for Storm, with one user saying: “Great to see your recovery is going so well!”

Another wrote: “Bloody brilliant bravo babes. Take your time too!”

Storm previously described being rushed to hospital as “the most frightening week” of her life.

Speaking on BBC Morning Live, she said: “I had a prolapsed disc and it just got progressively worse. I wasn’t thinking too much about it - I was trying to just push through it and keep working - but then I found myself in hospital.

“The pain had gotten to a point where I needed surgical intervention. But, when I was in hospital, it kicked into what’s called Cauda Equina Syndrome, and that’s when it became a medical emergency.

“It was quite frightening - a bit of an eye-opener for sure.

“I was in my hospital bed on Tuesday morning and when I woke up everything from my waist down was completely numb. I quickly called my surgeon and told him I was numb and couldn’t feel anything.

“He told me to stay put and he’d be with me in three minutes. He rang who he needed to ring and got it [surgery] sorted,” she added.