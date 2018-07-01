Storm and Cooper Keating cheer on Ronan during golf tournament with Mike Tindall and adorable daughter Mia

Storm Keating and baby son Cooper (one) were Ronan's biggest supporters as they cheered him during a star-studded golf tournament.

Storm Keating and baby son Cooper (one) were Ronan's biggest supporters as they cheered him during a star-studded golf tournament.

The Australian tv producer (36) mastered the art of high-low luxe in a pair of white shorts and and a Breton stripe cashmere jumper by Zadig & Voltaire as she kept a close eye on her infant son during their sweet family day out. Ronan was one of many stars taking part in the Celebrity Cup, a competition at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales, including his Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy.

Ireland's Ronan Keating chats with wife Storm and son Cooper during the Celebrity Cup charity golf tournament at The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport

Mike Tindall was typically active with his rambunctious four-year-old daughter Mia, while his wife Zara made her first appearance since welcoming their second baby - a daughter they named Lena - at the event.

England's Mike Tindall with his daughter Mia, during the Celebrity Cup charity golf tournament at The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport

Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden was also at the event alongside his girlfriend of two years, PE teacher Danielle Parkinson and the pair were pictured enjoying a kiss during the festivities.

Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson during the 2018 'Celebrity Cup' at Celtic Manor Resort on June 30, 2018 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Online Editors