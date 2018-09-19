Storm Ali: 'Terrified, screaming passengers, everyone throwing up' - Rosie Connolly on 'nightmare' flight

Irish blogger Rosie Connolly has spoken about her experience on a "nightmare" flight where passengers were "screaming and throwing up" after two failed attempts to land during Storm Ali.

The fashionista had been in the UK to attend London Fashion Week when her flight home to Dublin got caught up in the havoc caused by Storm Ali today.

Rosie, who is four months pregnant with her second child, told her 195,000 Instagram followers about her ordeal, she said: "Our flight had two failed attempts to land in Dublin.

"Terrified, screaming passengers, everyone throwing up... never experienced anything like it.

"We are now in Liverpool but unable to leave the plane due to the airport being full."

She later added: "Can't tell you what a nightmare today has been... currently stranded on a plane in Liverpool after what I can only describe as the most terrifying flight of my life."

Forecasters warned yesterday and earlier this morning that Storm Ali is set to bring "severe and possibly damaging gusts of up to 130km/h" to some areas of the country.

They advised "extreme caution" in the coastal areas of Clare, Connacht and Donegal.

Forecasters have now confirmed that "the worst of the storm has passed".

The Status Orange warning has now expired, while the Status Yellow warning will remain in place nationwide until later today.

Meanwhile, motorists are still being urged to take care as fallen trees are being reported in Mayo, Longford, Galway, Kerry and Cork.

Gardai are advising motorists in Claremorris, Co Mayo "not to travel" due to a large number of fallen trees.

"Road conditions are dangerous across the country," AA Roadwatch said.

