Steve Wright to replace Paul Gambaccini on BBC Radio 2’s Pick Of The Pops

Paul Gambaccini has hosted BBC Radio 2’s Pick Of The Pops since 2016 (PA Archive/Victoria Jones)

Steve Wright is set to take over from Paul Gambaccini as the host of BBC Radio 2 programme Pick Of The Pops.

The long-running show airs on Saturday afternoons from 1pm to 3pm and features charts music from the past.

Gambaccini, 74, who has been hosting the programme since 2016, will now move to a Sunday evening slot to premiere a new live show.

Describing Pick Of The Pops as “legendary”, new host Wright, 68, said of the show: “Gambo (Gambaccini) brilliantly made it his own over the last seven and a half years, and now it’s my chance to give it a go!

“It’s a great privilege to present such an iconic show on Radio 2, and Pick Of The Pops fans don’t worry – it’s going be the same and different at the same time.

“I’ve got lots of other exciting upcoming Radio 2 shows too, and am particularly looking forward to Your Ultimate Kylie Song when I’ll be counting down her top songs, as voted for by listeners.

“Like most people around the world I’m a huge Kylie fan, and can’t wait to hear which song takes that number one spot!”

Talking about Pick Of The Pops and his new radio programme, Gambaccini said: “This year marks the 25th anniversary of my happy relationship with Radio 2, which began with America’s Greatest Hits.

“When I accepted the Pick Of The Pops assignment in 2016, I was told it would be for between five and 10 years.

“Here we are, smack dab in the middle, seven-and-a-half years later, and it is time for chapter three.

“I am delighted that on the new show I will have the opportunity to present neglected gems from the past century, be they album tracks, 7” B-sides or missed hits.

“The show will be live, because live is best. It is a happy presenter who gets to share great music of his choice with loyal long-term listeners.

Paul Gambaccini (PA Archive/Dominic Lipinski)

“I’m also grateful that this autumn Radio 2 will observe my 50 continuous years as a national broadcaster, which began on Radio 1 in October 1973.”

Gambaccini’s new show will see the radio personality rediscover long-forgotten tracks from the past eight decades.

He will be playing some of his favourite lesser-known records and will share knowledge of the artists he plays and stories from his career in radio.

In October, Radio 2 will celebrate his 50th anniversary as a national broadcaster with a special show.

Other upcoming commissions for Radio 2 include Dr Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration, a concert from BBC Hoddinott Hall in the Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff.

Guests will include Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and composer Murray Gold and the show will celebrate 60 years of the long-running BBC TV programme.

Wright will present Pick Of The Pops from Saturday October 21 and will continue to present Love Songs every Sunday morning from 9am to 11am.