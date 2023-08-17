Stephen Fry voices mindfulness walk for charity helping bereaved siblings

Stephen Fry has lent his voice to a mindfulness walk created by Sibling Support, a charity that helps bereaved siblings ( Isabel Infantes/PA)

Stephen Fry has lent his voice to a mindfulness walking trail created by a charity which helps young people who have lost a sibling.

The actor and broadcaster, who has a home in Norfolk, made audio recordings which play from a button-operated speaker at the start and finish point of the 1.5-mile circular route on the Norfolk Broads.

His recordings, which encourage participants to take a moment, enjoy their surroundings and look after their mental health, tell people what to expect at the beginning of the walk and introduce an activity at the start, and a further activity at the end.

Ten activities are dotted around the signposted route at Salhouse Broad, including a spot to plant flowers in memory of a loved one and a bench at which to share a story about them.

Fry said the walk, created by charity Sibling Support, was “such a simple and wonderful idea”.

“I really hope people will really get something out of taking this walk,” he said.

“But I have a confession to make: I got a great deal out of it myself just saying the words and imagining the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people who might find in it some kind of solace and balm for hurt, anxious or sorrowful minds.”

A sign on the mindfulness walking trail at Salhouse Broad, Norfolk (Sibling Support/PA)

Journalist Callum Fairhurst, 26, founded Sibling Support around a decade after his older brother Liam died from cancer in 2009, aged 14.

He said he was at university when he realised he was still struggling, and he started the project after speaking to others who had experienced something similar.

The small charity sends out specialist resources to help bereaved siblings and has now established the mindfulness walk, supported by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Mr Fairhurst said: “The walk was originally aimed at supporting young people when their brother or sister dies, but it’s accessible to absolutely anyone regardless of the reason they want to do it.

“We know that when a young person’s brother or sister dies they’re more likely to experience a range of mental health issues.

“This walk encourages them to subtly speak about their feelings and find coping mechanisms throughout.

“It’s such a beautiful walk.”

The walk encourages people to subtly speak about their feelings (Sibling Support/PA)

As well as the walk, Salhouse Broad offers canoeing, a play park, camping, boat mooring, a small takeaway cafe and lots of wooded and open space.

Mr Fairhurst said he could “remember absolutely everything” about the day his brother died at the family home in Soham, Cambridgeshire.

“When I kissed Liam goodbye I made him two promises, to live a good life and to help other people,” he said.

“Little did I know the helping other people would turn into helping people like me.

“Siblings are unintentionally forgotten about when it comes to grief.

Stephen Fry described the walk, created by charity Sibling Support, as ‘such a simple and wonderful idea’ (Sibling Support/PA)

“Focus often goes to parents or partners.

“Sibling Support started to be a voice for young people when their brother or sister dies.

“Having started as a project, it’s grown and grown and now does lots around the UK, including creating and sending out thousands of resources that support young people, creating animations to explain important topics like funerals and grief and offering the chance for others to know they’re not alone by sharing the stories of other siblings, plus lots more.”

For details on the charity, and on the mindfulness walk, see www.siblingsupport.co.uk