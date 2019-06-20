Stars pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at Paris memorial

Celebrity friends of Chanel’s late designer Karl Lagerfeld have staged a final tribute to him in Paris.

Portraits of Lagerfeld, who died in February, lined the walls of the Grand Palais on Thursday as models Claudia Schiffer and Gigi Hadid joined former French First Lady Carla Bruni and over 1,000 other mourners at a 90-minute memorial.

It featured live theatrical performances from Tilda Swinton and Dame Helen Mirren as well as music by Pharrell Williams.

Claudia Schiffer was among those paying tribute (Francois Mori/AP)

Filmed interviewees included designer Valentino Garavani and Anna Wintour, the powerful US Vogue editor who opened the tributes.

Wintour said: “He was the original multi-tasker, a man who did everything at once.”

The presence of French First Lady Brigitte Macron was testament to the cultural status of the Chanel and Fendi designer, who was German yet dominated the Paris fashion industry for decades.

