Star Trek’s Captain Kirk to rocket into space

William Shatner will blast off from Texas on October 12 (Steven Senne/AP)

Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month – boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on October 12.

At the age of 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space.

He will join three others – two of them paying customers – aboard a Blue Origin capsule. It will be the company’s second launch with a crew.

Expand Close William Shatner as Captain Kirk (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp William Shatner as Captain Kirk (AP)

Mr Bezos was on the debut flight in July, along with his brother and the youngest and oldest to fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by six years.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said.

The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles.