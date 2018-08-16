Stacey Solomon shares joy at 'extra fold over tummy lines' in bikini photo

Stacey Solomon, an unlikely bastion of body confidence, has earned fresh praise for her latest bikini picture on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon, an unlikely bastion of body confidence, has earned fresh praise for her latest bikini picture on Instagram.

The British tv presenter (28) and mother of two has always been quick to play up to her 'real woman' image, a trait which has made her one of the most popular personalities on British daytime television, but it's her authenticity that keeps us coming back for more. Solomon shared a picture from her recent sun holiday in a red bikini, drawing attention to her stomach only in a bid to normalise it.

"Nature = the prettiest backgrounds. No filter needed. Loving my extra fold over tummy lines this year, they look like a six pack wahoo! Winning! Happy hump day xxx," she wrote.

While our Instagram feeds are filled with an endless array of perfectly toned bodies and carefully edited backdrops, Stacey's desire to chance how women see themselves rings genuine.

Earlier this year, the Loose Women panellist shared side by side pictures of her in a swimsuit shoot, ones which were airbrushed and ones which weren't, to widespread praise.

"This is how scary airbrushing can be... just remember when you’re looking at someone’s post or in a mag or poster you might not be looking at real life images," she said at the time.

"I look better UN airbrushed in my opinion and love my natural lumps and bumps! If you want to see real women and read about not putting pressure on yourself... Love yourself because you’re perfect."

Online Editors