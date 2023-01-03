Stacey Solomon confesses she ‘didn’t even register’ she was pregnant until recently

Stacey Solomon (33) has revealed just how much of a “surprise” her pregnancy was, confessing she had no idea she was expecting.

The TV presenter recently announced she was eight months pregnant, admitting that “usually” mums-to-be have time to adjust to a new baby but she and husband Joe Swash (40) just don’t have the same time.

The star revealed she was months late discovering “another little pickle” was on the way.

Already a mum-of-four, Stacey shared the news on Instagram: “So grateful and cannot believe I’m saying this… another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for.”

Followers were left confused by how far along the former X-Factor contestant was, with one commenting: “Omg how did you not know with a bump that big!!”

Stacey replied with some laughing emojis and said: “I mean I know now but a few months ago I looked like I’d had a big lunch every now and again.”

Taking to the platform to clear up further confusion, she said: “Just to clarify, we didn’t just find out like three days ago and look down and think ‘o that’s not my usual evening bloat what’s going on?!

"When we did find out it was past the point that you would usually tell people, and everyone would know.

"But we just thought that because we just found out we shouldn’t tell everyone straight away. We wanted to wait to have sometimes to ourselves and now here we are!”

Video of the Day

The Loose Women panelist admitted she had no idea she was pregnant during the early phase.

"My periods were irregular from breastfeeding, we were planning a wedding, getting married and our life is just crazy busy, so it honestly didn’t even register!” she said.

Delighted fans and followers have been rushing to the comment section to congratulate Stacey and Joe – who got married in July of last year.

"Oh how amazing,” said fellow mum-to-be Molly-Mae Hague. "Congratulations guys.”

X-Factor alum Rylan joked: “Can I buy this one please xxx CONGRATS you lovely pair xxxx.”