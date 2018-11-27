Style Celebrity News

Tuesday 27 November 2018

SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg dies aged 57

US TV station Nickelodeon said Mr Hillenburg died on Monday of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at the age of 57.

US TV station Nickelodeon said Mr Hillenburg died on Monday of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.

Mr Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies and even a Broadway show.

Press Association

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section