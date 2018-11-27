SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg dies aged 57

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at the age of 57.

US TV station Nickelodeon said Mr Hillenburg died on Monday of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.

💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018

Mr Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies and even a Broadway show.

Press Association