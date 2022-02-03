Spike Lee to direct documentary on Colin Kaepernick with player’s perspective

Spike Lee will direct an upcoming documentary on Colin Kaepernick, which will tell the story of the former NFL player from his own perspective (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Spike Lee will direct an upcoming documentary on Colin Kaepernick, which will tell the story of the former NFL player from his own perspective.

The multi-part series was announced last year and will feature never-before-seen interviews and footage.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback received worldwide attention in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem to protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

“The project was announced last year as part of The Walt Disney Company’s overall first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick’s production arm Ra Vision Media.

“Kaepernick, who has never given a full, first-person account of his journey, is collaborating closely with Lee who plans to use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective.”

The documentary will be executive produced by ESPN Films and produced by 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks.

Kaepernick’s actions sparked an intense debate, with US President Donald Trump calling for the NFL to fire any player who did not stand for the anthem.

He left the 49ers in 2017 and has not played in the NFL since.

US director Lee is known for films including BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods, and his work typically deals with controversial social and political issues.