Spice Girls crew hit the town with Mel B after Croke Park concert

Spice Girls star Melanie Brown apologised to Irish fans over the weekend after the first date of their world tour was affected by sound problems.

The curtain rose on their long-awaited comeback on Friday night as Mel B, Geri Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton performed to 80,000 excited fans in Croke Park.

Girl power dominated the capital city as they opened their Spice World 2019 tour.

But while the concert was deemed a success, some fans in certain sections of the stadium complained about poor sound and difficulty hearing what the comeback stars were saying to the audience during their two hours on stage.

Acknowledging there may have been an issue, the former X Factor judge posted a video to her Instagram over the weekend from her hotel suite in the InterContinental to say they would be working hard to amend things ahead of their second gig in Cardiff tonight.

"Hey guys, thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin," she said.

"We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the sound and vocals will be much, much better."

She also made sure to celebrate the start of their first tour in a decade with a raucous trip out on the town.

The fun-loving singer booked out an area of the exclusive Grayson bar on St Stephen's Green so she could let her hair down in style with the band's troupe of dancers.

In a video captured by one of the troupe, she was seen wearing one of her trademark leopard-print outfits shouting out "shots right now" - a reference to their 1998 hit Stop Right Now.

She was joined by nearly all their 20 dancers who wowed the crowd with their impressive moves and flawless timing.

They downed numerous shots of tequila and cocktails in the city-centre venue as they relaxed in style after the Croker concert.

But not all Mel B's chart-topping stars chose to celebrate with so much abandon, with Geri and Emma keeping a low profile after the show.

Melanie Chisholm posted a video of herself climbing into an ice bath immediately after the concert - which was little wonder, given the energetic dance routines she put herself through.

"Being Sporty Spice is a lot of maintenance," she said.

"I'm quite stiff after our first show last night in Dublin.

"Thank you. It was epic."

Mel C then took off her trousers and jumped in the icy tub wearing just a pair of black bikini bottoms and a crop top.

Holding up her top to show her tummy, she filmed herself sitting in the freezing bath, grimacing: "It's OK, I've only got to sit here for 10 minutes. It's fine."

Their comeback tour will conclude in the middle of June with three nights at Wembley Stadium in London.

