Spice Girl Mel C to make Soccer Aid debut as part of World XI FC management team (Ian West/PA)

Spice Girl Melanie C will make her Soccer Aid debut as she joins the 2023 World XI FC management team at the charity event.

The pop singer, also known as Sporty Spice, said that as an avid Liverpool supporter, she was looking forward to coming away with a win at Manchester United’s home stadium of Old Trafford.

“To have the opportunity to take part in this year’s Soccer Aid for Unicef is an incredible honour for me,” she said.

The pop singer, also known as Sporty Spice, joins Line Of Duty star Martin Compston, Robbie Keane, and Maurico Pochettino (PA)

“Unicef’s work around the world is an inspiration to us all and I am delighted to lend my support to them.

“Everyone knows that I’m a Liverpool fan, so I particularly want to do well at Old Trafford and come away with a win – just as Liverpool have done a lot over the years!

“This is a fantastic family day out with incredible entertainment. So, buy your tickets and come support us on Sunday June 11.”

Melanie C will co-manage the Soccer Aid World XI team alongside Line Of Duty star Martin Compston, Robbie Keane, and Mauricio Pochettino.

The team will be captained by retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and includes players such as comedians Lee Mack, Mo Gilligan and Maisie Adam, as well as Love Island star Tommy Fury.

The pop singer, also known as Sporty Spice, is an avid Liverpool supporter (PA)

The 2023 Soccer Aid England squad includes famous faces including Tom Hiddleston, Paddy McGuinness, Danny Dyer, Scarlette Douglas, Alex Brooker, Bugzy Malone, Asa Butterfield and Liam Payne.

The England management team will be led by rapper Stormzy, with assistance from actress Vicky McClure, Harry Redknapp and Emma Hayes.

The coming weeks will see a host of other star names announced – with neither team’s line-up yet complete.

Since the concept was co-founded by Robbie Williams in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £75 million to help children all over the world.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 takes place on June 11 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford, with tickets available at socceraid.org.uk/tickets.