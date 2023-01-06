Spice Girl Mel B opens up about ‘horrible’ 10 years of husband’s abuse

Spice Girl Mel B (47) has revealed her abusive marriage could have left her true self “dead and gone”.

The star has joined the cast of extreme endurance show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in a bid to “face her fears” after a toxic marriage.

“I ended up being in a very horrible abusive 10-year relationship. I felt worthless, you feel helpless. I'm facing huge fears,” she revealed.

"I’m just going to bring out that inner person that I hope isn't dead and gone.”

The Spice Girl has been candid about her life with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"Nearly five years on I still wake up in the early hours with terrifying fragments of sounds and images flitting into my brain,” she told The Sun last year.

"Things I’ve tried to block float to the surface — things that can still make me feel drenched in shame, sweat and fear.”

Her ex-husband, Stephan Belafonte, has denied that he was ever abusive. Their relationship ended in 2017.

Mel has openly revealed drugs became an escape from their marriage and she would “block out the torment and the guilt”.

Her stint on Special Forces is an effort to find her self again, she said during the first challenge.

Mel has previously The Sun how her ‘confident and outspoken’ persona as Scary Spice may have lead to people to not expect she was ‘totally trapped and alone’ in a financially and physically abusive marriage.

"I wanted to literally physically scrape myself clean of my abusive ex-partner, but it’s harder to scrape away the memories and start to repair the emotional damage,” she said.

The star has recently been awarded an MBE for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid, having starred in a short film exploring the issue in 2021.

She dedicated the award to “all the other women” who are dealing with abuse.