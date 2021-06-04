Spencer Matthews swaps lavish Chelsea lifestyle for Howth hills with Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews has swapped his lavish millionaire Chelsea lifestyle for the cliffs of Howth with wife Vogue Williams.

The couple are currently living in their Howth mansion as Vogue prepares to work on a new TV show in Dublin.

Joining them are their two children, two-year-old Theodore and Gigi, who turns one this month.

And Vogue has been eager to show Spencer around her native Dublin, taking him on the Howth cliff walk for a run in the sunshine.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the model mum shared some photos of the stunning sea as well as a snap of the couple smiling, which Vogue captioned “Running buddy.”

The 35-year-old is delighted to be home for the first time since the pandemic hit and told her followers that she is most excited about seeing her friends and family once her quarantine period is up.

“I love being home!” Vogue said. “But I’ve been doing loads and loads of organising as well as trying to look after the kids who are a bit whingey at the moment.

“Just have to attack the attic with my sister tomorrow and then hopefully my quarantine will be up on Saturday after my test and I can go see my friends and family which I can’t wait for.”

The mum-of-two also promised her followers that she would post more about her new Howth house soon.

“I know a lot of you want to see more house stuff and I’m going to post loads more house stuff but it’s kind of hard at the moment because I need to organise first and every time I go to post somewhere, one of the kids has wrecked the place again so it doesn’t look nice.

“So, as soon as I can be more organised, I will post more,” she added.