Spain's Queen Letizia shows affection to mother-in-law Sofia after 'tense' video of the pair emerged
The Spanish royals know how to slap on a smile in public.
After an awkward video emerged last week of Queen Letizia preventing her mother-in-law Queen Sofia from taking a picture with her daughters Princesses Leonor (12) and Sofia (10), rumours of a rift within the family have escalated.
On Easter Sunday, a video went viral of Letizia stopping a picture being taken with children and Sofia pushing her daughter-in-law's hand away as they exited the church. The clip is short but filled with a captivating amount of family drama.
A spokesperson for Letizia defended the incident, saying: "She is very committed to taking care of her daughters, with the protection of their image, she worries who takes photos of them, she worries where they come from, who approaches them. It's a very motherly reaction.
"It's been silly, it's not a serious issue, nothing has happened."
The pair looked in higher spirits today as they visited Juan Carlos, who is recovering from knee surgery, in hospital. Letizia dutifully opened the door for the 79-year-old outside Madrid's La Moraleja Hospital and was never far from Sofia's side.
In what is sure to have been a choreographed move, both Leonor and young Sofia were pictured holding their grandmother's hand and posing for pictures outside the building.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Watch: Spanish Royal Family made headlines after awkward Easter encounter over a photo
- Galway hurlers and their other halves don their gladrags for All Ireland medal ceremony
- Denmark's Crown Princess Mary stuns in recycled raspberry cape gown
- Spain's Queen Letizia recycles power suit and adds some edge with killer boots
- Spain's Queen Letizia shows off her high street credentials with Swarovski earrings