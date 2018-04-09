Spain's Queen Letizia shows affection to mother-in-law Sofia after 'tense' video of the pair emerged

After an awkward video emerged last week of Queen Letizia preventing her mother-in-law Queen Sofia from taking a picture with her daughters Princesses Leonor (12) and Sofia (10), rumours of a rift within the family have escalated.

On Easter Sunday, a video went viral of Letizia stopping a picture being taken with children and Sofia pushing her daughter-in-law's hand away as they exited the church. The clip is short but filled with a captivating amount of family drama.

A spokesperson for Letizia defended the incident, saying: "She is very committed to taking care of her daughters, with the protection of their image, she worries who takes photos of them, she worries where they come from, who approaches them. It's a very motherly reaction.