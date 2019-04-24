Spain honours veteran theatre and film director Peter Brook

A Spanish foundation has awarded one of the country’s most prestigious awards to British theatre and film director Peter Brook for opening “new horizons in contemporary dramaturgy”.

A Spanish foundation has awarded one of the country’s most prestigious awards to British theatre and film director Peter Brook for opening “new horizons in contemporary dramaturgy”.

The jury that awards the Princess of Asturias Awards said the 94-year-old Brook “continues to thrill in an intense way through stage plays of great purity and simplicity”.

Theatre director Peter Brook (PA)

Brook came to fame with his staging of Marat/Sade in 1964 and his adaptation of the Indian epic poem Mahabharata in 1985.

He has been based in France for more than four decades,

The 50,000-euro award is the first of eight prizes, also including arts, social sciences and sports, handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

Press Association