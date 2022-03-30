Sopranos and Goodfellas star Paul Herman dies on his 76th birthday

The Sopranos star Paul Herman has died at the age of 76.

The actor was best known for playing the role of Beansie in The Sopranos, but also played Randy in Silver Linings Playbook and Whispers DiTullio in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

Herman died on March 29, his birthday.

No cause of death has been given.

Herman’s co-star in the Sopranos, Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti in the hit show, paid tribute to his friend on Instagram.

He said: “Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor.

“Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America , The Irishman and of course The Sopranos are some highlights.

“Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him.

“Lots of love to his family, friends and community of actors and filmmakers”.

Actress Demi Mazar, who appeared in Goodfellas alongside Herman, said in response to Imperioli’s tribute: “Noooooo!!! Oh no. I have such a long history with Paulie since the early 80’s.”

Video of the Day

Fans have shared tributes to Herman across social media. One wrote: “Rest In Peace Paul Herman. Enjoyed his portrayal in so many of his roles”.

Another added: “Rest In Peace to the great Paul Herman, who so memorably played Beansie on The Sopranos.

“Always loved the humanity he brought to this role, just a good guy ready to roll with whatever punches the world threw at him.”

Alongside his role in the Sopranos, Herman appeared in more than a dozen De Niro movies including Falling in Love, and Once Upon a Time in America.

He also memorably played Dealer in Goodfellas.

© Evening Standard