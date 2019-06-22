Jessie J says she wishes she had known when she was younger that she would ultimately date Channing Tatum.

Jessie J says she wishes she had known when she was younger that she would ultimately date Channing Tatum.

'Sometimes I just want to go on a date without someone sitting next to my boyfriend' - Jessie J talks Channing Tatum and fame

The English singer (31) has revealed she struggled with self-esteem issues growing up and knowing that she would date the Hollywood star would have helped to boost her confidence.

Channing Tatum, left, and Jessie J, right

Jessie and Channing (39) have been in a relationship since last year.

Speaking about self-esteem and what she would tell her younger self, she told Close magazine, "The first thing that comes to mind is 'You're enough.' I'd say, 'Be yourself, and don't be afraid to say how you feel.'

"I'd also say, 'Cut down on the blusher babes. And take a breath... You're going to get with Channing Tatum in 10 years so keep going!"

The 'Domino' hitmaker - who suffered heart problems as a child and had a stroke when she was 18 - insisted she is much more "emotional" and less "aggressive" than people often perceive her to be.

"I'm an emotional person. People think I'm really tough - I'm an Essex girl, right? I was raised tough. I was sick when I was a kid so I had to fight," she said.

"My passion can sometimes come across quite aggressive - I've had that my whole life. It's important that I let people see that side of me, that I am really emotional and actually quite shy."

While Jessie doesn't take her life for granted, she sometimes finds the attention she attracts frustrating.

She explained: "I love to be who I am and to inspire and I do not ever take my life for granted - but sometimes I just want to go on a date without someone sitting next to my boyfriend.

"The biggest thing I hate about being famous is when you go to a friend's party and you help tidy up and they say, 'You don't have to do that - you're Jessie J.'

"And when I walk around Sainsbury's and people go, 'Why are you here?' and I'm like, 'I want to buy food! There's no celebrity supermarket.’ "

Read more: Channing Tatum's ex wife Jenna Dewan praises Jessie J for condemning comparisons between the two women in media

Online Editors