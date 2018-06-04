RTE presenter Kathryn Thomas has joked that sharing details about her personal life on social media doesn’t always go down well with her fiancé.

'Some things I put on get me in trouble' - Kathryn Thomas on sharing her personal life on social media

Recently, the Operation Transformation star won praise from parents everywhere when she posted a candid 5am photo of herself and her little daughter Ellie in bed.

“So he’s down at work and someone’s going, ‘I saw your fiancée in bed today’, and he’s going ‘Really?’,” Thomas joked. She told the Daily Mail: “Just by my very nature, I don’t think about things. Some things I put on get me in trouble, because Padraig’s not really on social media. So I suppose that I’m kind of lucky that I don’t really think about things, and whatever happens happens.”

Kathryn Thomas with baby daughter Ellie. Picture: Instagram

Thomas, who has spoken before about how Ellie was a much longed-for baby - with Thomas suffering two miscarriages in recent years – said Ellie has brought a new adventure to herself and Padraig’s life “It’s tiring and it’s hard and it’s all of those things, but it’s a different sort of tired and it’s a different sort of hard work,” she told the newspaper.

“You’d do it all day, every day. She hasn’t changed our lives, she’s just added to it. This is just the next part of the adventure.” “Myself and herself are going, then Padraig is going to come. We’re going to do a family holiday then afterwards.”

Online Editors