Sofia Vergara sends message to Simon Cowell as he recovers from broken back

Sofia Vergara told fellow America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell he is missed as she shared an image from the show’s set.

The 60-year-old music mogul broke his back in a number of places earlier this month after falling off a new electric bike he was testing at his house in Malibu.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, which involved a number of procedures including having a metal rod put in his back.

Alongside a photo from the set of America’s Got Talent, Vergara wrote on Instagram: “We are ready for this week!

“We miss you Simon Cowell.”

Singer Kelly Clarkson has been standing in for Cowell on the US programme.

A source has previously said that, while Cowell’s back injury is bad, doctors have told him he had been very lucky.

According to the Sun, he is planning his return to work and hopes to be able to take part in filming for a one-off Britain’s Got Talent special in October.

Cowell has previously thanked the medical staff who helped him following his accident.

Last week he tweeted: “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

A second message read: “And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.”

PA Media