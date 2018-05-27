Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still going strong after a year together and their romance is reportedly getting 'more serious' with the couple considering moving in together.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still going strong after a year together and their romance is reportedly getting 'more serious' with the couple considering moving in together.

Sofia Richie (19) declares love for Scott Disick after year of dating with intimate photo on his 35th birthday

The 35-year-old reality star has been linked to Lionel Richie's daughter, 19, since last year, and it is said the couple are "talking about moving in together permanently" as their relationship continues to heat up.

A source added to E! News: "Scott and Sofia are still going strong and have gotten more serious the past few months. They have definitely had their ups and downs, but lately everything has been really good between them." Sofia took to Instagram on Saturday to share an intimate pic of her with her boyfriend in the sea on holiday in St Barths. She captioned the pic, "Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you"

Scott's ex Kourtney's sisters Kim and Khloe also wished him a happy birthday and shared old photos of themselves with Scott. While Sofia's famous dad Lionel Richie previously admitted he was "scared to death" by news of the relationship between Sofia and Scott, it appears now he could be warming to the idea.

Another insider told the publication: "Lionel Richie has finally warmed up and accepted the fact that Scott Disick is dating his daughter Sofia. "Lionel had a hard time with the situation at first, and warned Sofia to end the relationship before she got in too deep with Scott, but he now has finally come full circle."

Indeed, it's said Scott - who has three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian - is now welcome at family dinners, and Sofia has been allowed to spend time with his kids Penelope, five, Mason, eight, and three-year-old Reign. The first source added: "Kourtney has recently been more open about Sofia coming around the kids, and has also let [boyfriend] Younes [Bendjima] do the same."

Online Editors