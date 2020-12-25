‘So much to look forward to’ – Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin announce they’re expecting their third baby

Conor McGregor has announced that his fiancée Dee Devlin is pregnant with their third child Photo: Conor McGregor/Instagram

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have announced they’re expecting their third baby.

The MMA star shared a photo on his Instagram account of the couple and their children Conor Jr (3) and Croia (who will be two next month) wearing matching Christmas pyjamas, posing with their dog in front of their decorations.

Conor Jr is holding a baby scan in the picture, while his parents look overjoyed.

Dubliner McGregor (32) captioned the image: “Happy Christmas everyone, from my family to yours. So much to look forward to in 2021”

The family has been inundated with well-wishes from McGregor’s followers, singer Justin Bieber wrote: “Bro u literally look like a superhero.”

While Conor’s sister Erin said: “I’m so excited, congratulations guys x love u.”

The baby news comes just months after McGregor popped the question to his long-time partner Dee.

In August McGregor shared a photo of them on social media, where Dee is showing off her impressive diamond engagement ring.

He simply said: “What a birthday, my future wife !”

Online Editors