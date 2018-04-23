So, Kate Middleton is in labour - what happens now?

Kensington Palace's communications department issued a statement today, stating that Kate and Prince William's third child is on the way. The couple have set up camp at the prestigious Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, the same spot where George and Charlotte were born and where Princess Diana delivered Harry and William.

Despite the commotion outside, it's business as usual at the hospital and other patients will be treated as normal. Three midwives have been on-call for 24 hour shifts in recent weeks to ensure there is someone familiar with the couple ready to assist. Meanwhile, nearly two dozen doctors have been on standby for the last three months.

We won't hear details about the labour because even princesses deserve that element of privacy, but Kensington Palace will announce the baby's arrival via social media when it's time and they'll also confirm the name (we already know their title will be His/Her Royal Highness of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland). Traditionally, the announcement was made by erecting an easel outside the palace in handwritten framed bulletin, which will still be done, but this time around, the social media savvy couple want to make the news more accessible for royal watchers around the world.

Depending on recovery, they will introduce the baby on the front steps of the hospital as they did with their two older children. It's expected that George and Charlotte will make an appearance as well in order to meet their new sibling first.

Online Editors