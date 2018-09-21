Style Celebrity News

Friday 21 September 2018

'So in love' - Christine and Frank Lampard welcome baby girl

Christine and Frank Lampard introduce baby daughter Patricia Charlotte (Ian West/PA)
Christine and Frank Lampard introduce baby daughter Patricia Charlotte (Ian West/PA)
Frank and Christine Lampard, who are expecting their first child together (Ian West/PA)
The couple on their wedding day in December 2015 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Christine and Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard and Christine Lampard seen attending Piers Morgan - Christmas party at Scarsdale Tavern on December 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)
Christine Lampard
The couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in December (Ian West/PA)
Christine Lampard was afraid to leave the house (Ian West/PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Christine and Frank Lampard have said they are "so in love" after welcoming a baby daughter.

The couple looked beaming as they posed for a sweet snap with their newborn daughter in hospital today.

Christine, who is from Newry in Co Down, hinted that they had paid tribute to former footballer Frank's late mother Pat, who passed away in 2008, aged just 58.

The Loose Women star (39) wrote on Instagram: "

"Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love."

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and this is their first child together.

Frank (40) also has daughters Luna and Isla from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section