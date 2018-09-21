'So in love' - Christine and Frank Lampard welcome baby girl

Christine and Frank Lampard have said they are "so in love" after welcoming a baby daughter.

The couple looked beaming as they posed for a sweet snap with their newborn daughter in hospital today.

Christine, who is from Newry in Co Down, hinted that they had paid tribute to former footballer Frank's late mother Pat, who passed away in 2008, aged just 58.

The Loose Women star (39) wrote on Instagram: "

"Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love."

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and this is their first child together.

Frank (40) also has daughters Luna and Isla from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

