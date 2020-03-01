Snipers, bulletproof cars and secret security reconnaissance: how Ireland is readying itself for Kate and William's €1m visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rang the Peace Bell in the grounds of Aras an Uachtarain (Julien Behal/PA)

The Prince of Wales plants a tree during a visit to National Botanic Gardens, Kilmacurragh, Co Wicklow (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence at Glencairn House, during a visit to Dublin

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit the Guinness Storehouse and watch the pouring of a pint on May 18, 2011 in Dublin, Ireland

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge wave to well wishers as they leave after attending the launch of the King's Cup Regatta at Cutty Sark, Greenwich on May 7, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The complexities of organising a royal visit to Ireland go well beyond handshaking and receiving bouquets of flowers.

Organising tours for high-profile dignitaries in Ireland is a well-oiled machine by now, but visits from British royals reflect a complicated tapestry of history and extra measures are put in place to ensure an efficient security operation.

In the past 18 months, there have been official visits from Sweden's King Gustaf and Queen Silvia and Holland's Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander as Europe's powerhouses banded together in anticipation of life after Brexit, although none attracted the same level of attention as this week's visitors will.

As second in line to the British throne, Prince William and future queen consort Kate Middleton will have high-level security in place for their visit which gets under way tomorrow and runs until Thursday.

Temporary road closures will be in place to ensure smooth travel for the couple and the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) will be responsible for driving the couple around, although it is expected they will bring their own armoured vehicle.

As part of these security measures, prior to their arrival at certain locations, drains will be welded shut on public streets to ensure explosives can't be planted in them, sources have told the Irish Independent.

Expand Close Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave to the public at Trinity College Dublin Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

For all public walkabouts, Garda sniper teams will be deployed on rooftops. The proposed walkabout in Galway, where the couple will meet local business owners and community leaders, is expected to be the biggest logistical nightmare.

Gardaí notified city traders that road closures will be in place from 6am to 2pm in Williamsgate Street, Williams Street, Shop Street, High Street, Mainguard Street and Abbeygate Street. Vehicles have been banned from parking in the surrounding area to prevent any potential threats.

Royal protection officers from the Metropolitan Police will accompany the Cambridges, working in tandem with a team of 12 members of the elite ERU, who will oversee their day-to-day security and are trained in close protection and overseeing security for VIPs.

As the official Irish State guesthouse, it is believed Kate and William will stay at Farmleigh House for their visit, following in the footsteps of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, and his brother and sister-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

The total cost of the visit is estimated at being upwards of €1m, according to sources.

The queen's security cost an estimated €20m in 2011 in what was considered an unprecedented amount given the level of risk and attention involved.

The Sussexes' security cost the taxpayer €300,000 over the course of 36 hours and Prince Charles's May 2017 visit totalled just over €2m.

During Prince Charles's myriad visits over recent years, gardaí carried out security sweeps of surrounding areas with affected members of the public notified in advance.

While much of Kate and William's itinerary is embargoed and the logistics are being kept secret to ensure their safety, all journalists applying to cover their visit have been vetted by gardaí.

One restriction that has evolved over the years is the dress code imposed on journalists as was the case in 2014 during their visit to the US, when Buckingham Palace informed newsrooms that clothing "should comply with the dress code on formal occasions out of respect for the guests of the queen, or any other member of the royal family".

Expand Close Commemoration: President Mary McAleese and Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance in 2011. Photo: Frank Mc Grath / Facebook

Reporters were told via the palace press office that "smart attire for men includes the wearing of a jacket and tie, and for women a trouser or skirt-suit. Those wearing jeans or trainers will not be admitted and casually dressed members of the media will be turned away. This also applies to technicians."

However, the only guidelines in place for journalists' wardrobes in Ireland is the recommendation to "bring appropriate all-weather clothing and footwear", adding "appropriate clothing should be worn throughout the visit".

Irish Independent