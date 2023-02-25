| 7.1°C Dublin

Slovak film director Juraj Jakubisko dies at 84

The Bathory director died shortly before midnight on Friday in the Czech capital, Prague.

Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko (Katerina Sulova/CTK/AP) Expand

By Karel Janicek, Associated Press

Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko, who was named the best director of the 20th century in his country, has died aged 84.

Jakubisko died shortly before midnight on Friday in the Czech capital, Prague, where he had lived with his family since the 1993 split of Czechoslovakia, his daughter Janette told Slovak public radio and television.

