Sky unveils new ‘House of Kardashian’ documentary series with never-before-seen footage of family

Broadcaster Sky has unveiled a new documentary series focusing on the Kardashian-Jenner family which will soon hit our screens.

House of Kardashian will explore the famous family’s rise to fame, influence and the cost that comes with being one of the most polarising and well-known families in the world.

The three-part series produced by 72 Films promises to explore “society’s divided opinions about one of the most famous, and mighty, matriarchies, the world has ever seen.”

It features never-before-seen archival footage and first-hand testimony from members of the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, including Caitlyn Jenner.

Speaking about contributing to the documentary, Jenner said: “I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years.

“I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren,” she said.

Executive producer at 72 Films Clare Cameron admitted the Kardashians are already “one of the most famously overexposed families in Hollywood” but said the new series has plenty to offer.

“Through our interviews with those who have been in the family’s orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive.”

Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky said: “Whether you like, loathe or are indifferent to the Kardashians, you cannot deny the family’s grip on popular culture and influence on society.

“The story behind how these women redefined the word ‘dynasty’, all whilst our attitude to celebrity, race and women has changed, is inspiring, thought-provoking and tells us so much about ourselves.”

House of Kardashian will premier on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW later this autumn.