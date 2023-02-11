| 9.9°C Dublin

Siva Kaneswaran ‘gutted’ to miss Dancing On Ice episode due to illness

Siva Kaneswaran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Siva Kaneswaran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Siva Kaneswaran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Siva Kaneswaran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Charlotte McLaughlin

Siva Kaneswaran said he is “gutted” to miss the latest episode of Dancing On Ice due to illness.

The Wanted singer, 34, has been advised by the ITV show’s medical professionals to rest instead of competing on Sunday.

