Siva Kaneswaran ‘gutted’ to miss Dancing On Ice episode due to illness

Siva Kaneswaran said he is “gutted” to miss the latest episode of Dancing On Ice due to illness.

The Wanted singer, 34, has been advised by the ITV show’s medical professionals to rest instead of competing on Sunday.

Kaneswaran, who is partnered with professional skater Klabera Komini, is set to return to the celebrity dancing show next weekend.

The Dubliner said: “I’m gutted that I won’t be performing this weekend but I picked up a bug earlier in the week which I haven’t been able to shake so I need to rest and get myself better.

“Good luck to all the contestants this weekend – I’m looking forward to watching everyone’s performances.”

A Dancing on Ice spokesperson said: “Due to illness Siva will not skate in this weekend’s show. We look forward to welcoming him back next weekend.”

During last week’s episode, Kaneswaran dedicated his emotional waltz, set to Three Times A Lady by Commodores, to the anniversary of his father’s death.

Komini and Kaneswaran scored 30 from the judges after he revealed the song was chosen due to it being the “first memory” he had of his father, who died when he was six.

Following the performance, judge Christopher Dean said: “It’s simply your best skate. The skating was so lovely, so strong, so tender and masculine at the same time.”

Over the course of four weeks, Kaneswaran has yet to face the dreaded skate-off.

Previously, the Irish singer revealed he joined Dancing On Ice after witnessing the “infectious” courage of his late bandmate Tom Parker.

He added: “It reminded me that life was worth living and to take it all and to enjoy it.”

Parker announced in October 2020 he had been diagnosed with stage four brain tumour glioblastoma and died in March 2022, aged 33.

Dancing On Ice airs Sundays on Virgin Media and ITV.