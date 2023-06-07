Sir Michael Caine announces debut thriller novel

Sir Michael Caine is to publish his debut thriller novel later this year.

The veteran British actor, 90, said he was “delighted” to announce the book, titled Deadly Game, which is due to arrive on 23 November.

Published by Hodder and Stoughton, the novel follows the adventures of DCI Harry Taylor, a detective with no respect for red tape or political reputations.

With security agencies across the world on red alert, it’s Harry and his unconventional team from the Metropolitan Police who must hit the streets in search of a lead.

Chasing down suspects including aristocratic art dealer Julian Smythe in London and oligarch Vladimir Voldrev in Barbados, the pressure is on to find a batch of missing uranium.

Deadly Game is described as “a compelling, fast-paced novel of international intrigue and twisting suspense from a legendary actor and British icon, who now proves himself to be a first-rate thriller writer”.

Sir Michael has appeared in more than 160 films in a career spanning seven decades.

He is well known for his roles in classic films including Zulu, The Italian Job, and more recently Interstellar and DC’s The Dark Knight franchise, alongside Christian Bale.

Though Deadly Game is his first fiction novel, he has already produced several autobiographical works including What’s It All About?, in 1992, and The Elephant To Hollywood in 2010.