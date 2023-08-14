Siobhan McSweeney says parents’ death was ‘best gift’ they gave her

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney has described the death of her parents as a ‘gift’.

The actress who played Sister Michael on the Channel 4 hit comedy show, appeared on the Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake podcast, hosted by fellow actress, Kathy Burke.

“I feel a bit, should I say this, but after my father died, my father was ill for a long time, and I felt high. I was manic for three months after he died,” McSweeney said.

McSweeney’s father, Traolach, died in 2018, during the filming of the second series of Derry Girls, while her mother, Mary, died in 2005, after McSweeney graduated college.

“After the manic stopped, I swear to God, Kathy, this outpouring of ideas and of plots and plans...” she recalled.

“And I started writing and I had an idea for this, and I had an idea for that, and I want to go for this. It was like a dam had burst. And I think that the best gift my parents gave me was dying.”

Earlier this year, the actress won a Best Actress Bafta for her role as the sarcastic, eye-rolling nun in Derry Girls.

During her acceptance speech, McSweeney recalled one of the last conversations she had with her mother before she died.

“As my mother lay dying, in the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork, one of the very last things she said to me was, would I not consider retraining as a teacher? If she could see me now, getting a Bafta for playing a teacher. Joke’s on you, mam!”

Reflecting on her Bafta win, McSweeney said she would have loved for her parents to have been with her at the awards ceremony.

“I would, of course, love to see Mom and Dad again, like I wanted them to be there at the Baftas. Not for the, like, ‘aren’t I great?’, but for the, ‘I’m okay. I’m okay,’” she said on the podcast.

McSweeney described how the death of her parents has allowed her to “finally grow up”.

“I minded Dad and I minded Mam as much as I could. There’s a great honour and it’s a real privilege to be able to look after your parents. It’s a real, real privilege and a beautiful thing.”

“I remember specifically the day when Dad allowed me take care of him. And it was so kind of him to let me do that,” she said.

“To suddenly not have to worry about that anymore and feel like, yes, I minded them, that’s fine. But now I have this, I have more than half my brain back.”