Singer Una Healy goes public with her new boyfriend former Limerick hurler David Breen

The Saturdays singer has been keeping her relationship with the sportsman under wraps, but just days before Christmas she admitted she couldn’t keep it a secret anymore.

“I have tried to hide him but he’s too tall,” she told her Instagram followers today.

Speculation that the pair were an item started mounting recently when Una was spotted on the sidelines supporting him.

David is a physiotherapist at Wasps in Coventry, England, and reguarly splits his time between the UK and Limerick to support his local club Na Piarsaigh.

Una (37) was his guest when the club celebrated their Limerick hurling championship victory back at the beginning of November 2018.

The singer split with her rugby player husband Ben earlier this year when he reportedly cheated on her. The pair have two children together, Aoife-Belle (6) and Tadhg (3).

Last month, she told Closer magazine that she one day hoped to bury the hatchet and remain friends with her ex.

"Of course I want to stay friends with Ben," said Una. "He's the father of my children and he's in my life forever, so hopefully one day we can be friends."

Shortly after the break-up, Una ditched her trademark red hair for blonde locks. She has since been busy recording new music for an upcoming solo album, travelling to the both the UK and America in recent months.

The couple’s separation was confirmed in July by a spokesperson for The Saturday’s star, who said: “I can confirm Una and Ben have separated and she's in Ireland with her mum and kids, but there will be no further comment to make."

The former Saturdays star, who in recent years has performed as a solo singer, was said to be "devastated" by the breakdown of her six-year marriage.

The couple married in Una's native Tipperary in 2012, after four years of dating.

