Singer Seal under investigation for sexual battery after neighbour claims he forcibly kissed and groped her
Singer Seal is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after a former neighbour accused him of forcibly groping and kissing her.
Actress Tracey Birdsall said she was a neighbour of the musician in 2016 and developed a platonic relationship with him and he "lunged" at her one day while she was in his kitchen, according to TMZ.
She claims he mocked her outfit and grabbed her breasts and she demanded he stop. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Ms Birdsall said she came forward after Seal encouraged victims of sexual assault to come forward after watching the Golden Globes. He hit headlines when he publicly criticised Oprah's speech, sharing a picture of her with Harvey Weinstein that read "When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution."
A spokesperson for the star said: "Seal vehemently denies the recent allegations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations."
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Can a sabbatical save your marriage?
- This Irish model just got the seal of approval from Vogue for her red hair
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Happily every after...or disaster in waiting?
- Honeymoon Hotspot: 10 reasons to honeymoon in Alaska