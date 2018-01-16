Style Celebrity News

Tuesday 16 January 2018

Singer Seal under investigation for sexual battery after neighbour claims he forcibly kissed and groped her

Singer Seal rehearses onstage for
Singer Seal rehearses onstage for "The Passion" at Woldenberg Park on March 19, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Singer Seal is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after a former neighbour accused him of forcibly groping and kissing her.

Actress Tracey Birdsall said she was a neighbour of the musician in 2016 and developed a platonic relationship with him and he "lunged" at her one day while she was in his kitchen, according to TMZ.

She claims he mocked her outfit and grabbed her breasts and she demanded he stop. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Ms Birdsall said she came forward after Seal encouraged victims of sexual assault to come forward after watching the Golden Globes. He hit headlines when he publicly criticised Oprah's speech, sharing a picture of her with Harvey Weinstein that read "When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution."

A spokesperson for the star said: "Seal vehemently denies the recent allegations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations."

