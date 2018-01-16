Singer Seal under investigation for sexual battery after neighbour claims he forcibly kissed and groped her

Independent.ie

Singer Seal is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after a former neighbour accused him of forcibly groping and kissing her.

https://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/singer-seal-under-investigation-for-sexual-battery-after-neighbour-claims-he-forcibly-kissed-and-groped-her-36494168.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36494170.ece/01d4e/AUTOCROP/h342/seal.jpg