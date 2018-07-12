'Simply speechless' - Jamie Heaslip welcomes daughter with wife Sheena

Irish rugby star Jamie Heaslip has announced the birth of his first child.

The 34-year-old, who retired from the game earlier this year, welcomed a baby girl with wife Sheena O Buachalla.

"Our beautiful daughter Harper Heaslip born today. So much thanks to all the help from the midwife Jenny, nurses, our doctor Dr Allen and everyone in Holles Street. And to my wife, simply speechless," he wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo holding the newborn.

Jamie and Sheena, who have been together since 2010, wed two years ago and announced in February they were expecting their first child together.

In May, he told Independent.ie Style of his excitement at becoming a first-time father.

“We are very excited, we can’t wait,” he said.

"It’s real world stuff. It puts a lot of things into perspective for you. Winning and losing a game, or not playing or getting selected all seems minuscule to being responsible for a human."

Heaslip said plenty of his former teammates have being giving him parenting tips.

white wedding: newlyweds Sheena O’Buachalla and Jamie Heaslip. Picture by Fergal Phillips

Online Editors