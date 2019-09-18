Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch says swinging saved his marriage

Middleditch, best known for roles in sitcom Silicon Valley and blockbuster Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, revealed he and his wife of four years Mollie Gates do not have a “traditional” marriage.

He told Playboy magazine: “Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here.’ To her credit, instead of saying ‘f*** you, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out’.

“To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage. We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it’s better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows.”

Middleditch, who earned an Emmy nomination for his role as Richard Hendricks in the HBO series Silicon Valley, said he had to be careful how much he revealed because “I don’t want my wife to be mad at me”.

He said: “It’s a perpetual state of management and communication, to the point where it’s like, ‘Alright, we’ve got to stop’ … I’m gas, and she’s brakes.”

Canadian actor Middleditch, 37, said he and his wife are writing a comedy series about swinging.

“I love my wife like I’ve never loved anyone before,” he said.

“With two people who feel that way about each other, how do you go down that road? It’s tough. Bring a therapist along for the ride.”

Middleditch married Gates in August 2015 after almost three years of dating.

PA Media